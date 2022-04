GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A complaint has been filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission alleging “absentee ballot harvesting” violations in Green Bay. The complaint was filed by resident Matt Roeser against Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys. Roeser alleges Jeffreys accepted multiple absentee ballots for the April 5 election in violation of Wisconsin law.

