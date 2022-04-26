ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NZ cenbank to finalise debt servicing curbs framework for mortgage lending by late 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzTcI_0fL6a1AA00

April 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday said it intends to finalise a framework on debt servicing restrictions (DSRs) on residential mortgage lending by late 2022 and be able to introduce it, if required, by mid-2023.

The RBNZ had requested for feedback on the merits and design features of DSRs on residential mortgage lending from banks, the industry and the public in November, as it deals with a red-hot housing market.

The central bank said first-home buyers are likely to be least impacted by a debt-to-income (DTI) restriction, a type of DSR which imposes a cap on how much debt a borrower owes as a multiple of income.

It added that test interest rates of banks have begun to rise in-line with market rates, and a slowdown in high-DTI lending is expected in the next few months.

The RBNZ also said it does not see an urgent need to impose an interim test rate floor, used by banks to test the ability of borrowers to continue repaying their loans if interest rates rise to a certain level, at this stage.

It, however, added it was monitoring the situation closely and does not rule out the option if there was a resurgence of risky lending in the housing market.

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Rising Mortgage Rates Hurt This Part of the Housing Market the Most, Banks Say

Mortgage rates went from 3.11% to 4.67% in the first quarter. Mortgage banking revenues were down for banks across the board. Refinancing activity slowed down while new home purchases remained robust. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. mortgage interest rates reach a 12 year high, demand falters

April 20 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to a 12 year high last week and fewer homebuyers sought properties in a sign that the Federal Reserve's aim of cooling the housing market may be beginning to have an impact, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Curbs#Housing Market#Rbnz#Dti#Dsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
US News and World Report

U.S. Mortgage Interest Rates Rise Further, Loan Demand Ebbs

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since June 2009 last week and demand for mortgages ebbed as the impact of rising costs began to bite, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday. The average contract rate on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Broad-based euro zone inflation at record high 7.5% in April

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation inched up to a new record high as expected this month, making uncomfortable reading for European Central Bank policymakers already worried that rapid price growth could become entrenched, creating a hard-to-break wage-price spiral. Inflation in the 19-country currency bloc rose to 7.5%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Chinese markets continue to see foreign investment outflows in April

(Reuters) - Overseas investors extended their selling of Chinese shares into April, after dumping them in the previous month, on mounting worries about the impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns, growth and the fallout of the Ukraine-Russia war. Foreign investors have sold a net $1.01 billion worth of Chinese equities so...
MARKETS
Reuters

Sterling falls to 21-month low vs dollar amid growth worries

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.6% at $1.2660 at 1430...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

GM Asks Suppliers to Sign Environmental Pledge, ESG Scoring

On Monday, General Motors publicly asked its suppliers to pledge themselves toward adherence to carbon neutrality. But the vow actually goes quite a bit further, incorporating numerous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) scoring aspects we’ve seen being advanced by some of the world’s most powerful corporations, financial institutions, and world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

416K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy