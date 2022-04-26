ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho Target employee allegedly filmed minor in store dressing room

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdBen_0fL6ZIyN00

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s something you wouldn’t expect on a trip to Target. “She’s going to target to try on swimsuits. They’re 12-years-old, you know? And from a worker, it’s crazy,” said a Rio Rancho mom, who is not being identified.

She said on Saturday, her 12-year-old daughter along with a friend and her mom, went to go swimsuit shopping at the Rio Rancho Target. She said her daughter noticed a worker seems to follow them around the store. She said her daughter and friend went to the dressing room to try on swimsuits when they said this happened.

“She just said she saw a camera you know, reach under, go under her stall with the hand. She was scared her heart starts beating,” said the mom. She said her daughter texted her friend in the stall next door, who said she also saw a phone camera slide under the door.

“She opened her stall and saw a worker, a guy who was in a Target red shirt, he had a uniform that Target people wear and he was kneeling down recording under her friend’s stall,” said the mom.

According to the mom, another shopper came into the fitting room, saw what was happening, and called 911. She said the police used surveillance video to verify the girls’ story and the employee was arrested. Rio Rancho Police Department confirmed there was an incident of a Target employee filming a minor.

“I’m wondering you know, was she clothed. was she not clothed. does he still have videos of her? Does he still have pictures of her? how long was he watching her for,” said the mom.

“Upon researching the case, I learned there was an incident involving an employee of Target who is under investigation for filming a juvenile. The case is still openly being investigated. Officers have obtained a search warrant for evidence. The Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory is currently processing the evidence collected. Charges are pending until all evidence has been properly examined,” said Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy with the Rio Rancho Police Department.

The safety of our guests and team members is Target’s top priority and we have robust procedures, policies and training in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. We take allegations of misconduct seriously and have no tolerance for this type of behavior. We’re working closely with the Rio Rancho Police Department to provide what’s needed for their investigation ,” said a Target spokesperson in an emailed statement.

zeeBEE02
3d ago

That is so scary, I don’t blame the mother I would be outraged everyone in the store would have know about it. I bet unfortunately target will get a lawsuit. Sad that’s my favorite store in RR.

Reply
2
NewsBreak
Public Safety
