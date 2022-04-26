ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Jean Allen Crouch

By Carter Funeral Home
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Jean Allen Crouch, 93, of Rockingham, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

She was born May 12, 1928 in Rockingham to the late B.F. Allen and Mary Elizabeth Allen.

Jean worked for 41 years as a sales clerk for Kay’s Clothes of Charm in Rockingham. She was very active in her community. Jean served on the Board of Directors for the Richmond County Community Concert, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Keep Richmond County Beautiful and Christian Women's Club of Pinehurst. She was also chosen “Woman of the Month” by the Business and Professional Women's Club.

She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of five bridge clubs. Jean worked for many years preparing lunch for the homeless through her church. The Rev. Michael Hobbs created the food bank before he left Rockingham and Jean worked with him. She also taught Sunday school and the Ladies Bible Class.

After retirement, Jean held Bible studies in her home on Monday mornings and she attended Bible studies on Tuesday mornings at her church. She walked close with the Lord and witnessed to anyone she could. Everything Jean did, she did with the Lord. She was completely devoted to God and walked and talked with Him daily. Jean is now with God and His Son Jesus in paradise.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bill Crouch; sisters, Nina Allen Baker, Letha Allen Grubbs, Evelyn Allen Marshall and Sada Allen Schnell; and brothers, Valley Allen, Tom Allen and Quentin Allen.

She is survived by her children, William Bradley Crouch (Beth); Robert Allen Crouch (Sheila); grandchildren, Emily Grant (Hunter), Katie Stafford (Bryan), Aaron Crouch, Bennett Crouch; great-grandchildren, Gavin Grant, Seth Adcock, Abigail Grant and Averie Grant; and a sister, Mary Frank Milligan “Yank” Milligan.

The family will greet friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Rockingham. A service to celebrate her life will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Bingham officiating.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Crouch family.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

