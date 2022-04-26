ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

University of Dayton adds former Georgia Bulldog Tyrone Baker from the transfer portal

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
Anthony Grant Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto/Rick Roshto)

DAYTON — Former Georgia Bulldog Tyrone Baker announced Tuesday that he will join the University the Dayton after entering the transfer portal on April 5th.

Baker played in only three games this season for the Bulldogs after suffering a broken hand on January 18th before their game against Auburn and did not dress for the remainder of the season. He traveled with the team for the Roman Legends Classic but remained at the team hotel and did not dress due to an illness. Baker recorded his only points of the game against Gardner Webb on December 29th.

Baker combined to score less than 1,100 points and grabbed over 700 rebounds to average a double-double during his high school career in Florida and Texas. He was coached by Stephen Woods at Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas.

The Dayton Flyers went 24-11 this past season, finished tied for the second place in the Atlantic 10 and lost in the Second Round of the 2022 NIT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

