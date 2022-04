The second day of the 2022 NFL Draft was the first day the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made any picks. Naturally, the initial reflex is to put grades on these picks and either deem them as booms or busts before they even lace up their cleats or touch the field. Is it premature, unnecessary, and perhaps even a little unfair? Sure. It’s also fun. Why? We love football and have months to go so what else are we going to do?

