Chippewa Falls, WI

BREAKING: Arrest made in Lily Peters’ death, juvenile in custody

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Iliana Peters

Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the death of Iliana “Lily” Peters, whose body was discovered Monday in a wooded area close to a walking trail.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and said the suspect and victim knew one another. Kelm said there is no longer a danger to the public.

Police have not revealed how she died but said the case is considered a homicide.

A search began late Sunday after the 10-year-old girl failed to arrive home from a visit at her aunt’s home. Lily’s father reported her missing at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple police agencies searched with K9 teams, drones and volunteers. Police discovered the girl’s bike Sunday night.

In a press conference on Monday, Kelm said the suspect was still “at large” and asked the community to be alert to anything suspicious. Schools adopted additional security in the wake of the girl’s disappearance.

Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten told WQOW that the schoolgirl’s body was taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office in Minnesota for the autopsy on Tuesday morning, the results of which are expected on Wednesday.

The name of the suspect and the relationship to the victim have not yet been released.

Wausau, WI
