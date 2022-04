Well-wishers have raised more than $185,000 for a college swimmer from Virginia who became paralyzed after an accident while swimming in the waters off of Gulf Shores. Devin Bateman, 18, who competed in swimming for Washington & Lee University, was vacationing in Baldwin County when he decided to go for a swim April 17 in the Gulf of Mexico. Bateman dove and hit his head on an object; he couldn’t move.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO