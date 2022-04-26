LAPD Searching For Missing Woman, 69, in Athens Area

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating a pair of suspects wanted for grand theft that occurred at a Westlake Village Guitar Center on April 20. The robbery occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the Guitar Center located on 30730 Russell Ranch Road, when the two suspects approached the employee behind the register, where they proceeded to fill out a credit card application. After the application was denied, they fled from the store before entering a gray sedan and leaving the area. They left with a microphone identified as a NeumannU 87 Ai Shockmount Set Z microphone, estimated to be valued at around $3,650.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Detectives are looking for the parents of a young boy found in a homeless encampment along the Los Angeles River Thursday. The child was located in a riverbed near the 710 and 105 freeways around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy possibly goes by the […]
Authorities are investigating whether a man in his 30s who was found dead in a head-on crash in South Los Angeles early Wednesday morning was the victim of a shooting. At around 2:20 a.m., Los Angeles police were called to a head-on collision at the intersection of East Gage Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. They arrived to find the driver of one of the cars dead at the scene. Police said he may have been shot prior to crashing. His name was not immediately released. The two occupants of the second vehicle were unhurt. Police at the scene told CBSLA that a shooting may have occurred a few blocks from the crash scene.
A self-described “comically terrible spy” who is believed to have worked with federal authorities investigating the activities of Deutsche Bank and its ties with former President Donald Trump was found dead east of Lincoln Park, police said Tuesday. Valentin Broeksmit, 45, was found about 7 a.m. Monday in...
A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
An $18.8 million-settlement has been reached between the family of a woman killed in a crash with a red light-running Lamborghini SUV and the family of the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel.The settlement was reached on behalf of the family of 32-year-old Monique Munoz, who was killed on Feb. 17, 2021, when a Lamborghini ran a red light at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue and slammed into her vehicle as she tried to turn left during rush hour traffic. She had been on her way home from her job at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.Brendan Khuri,...
Los Angeles, CA – A$AP Rocky’s home was recently searched by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection to a November 2021 shooting, with police finding multiple guns as they attempted to gather potential evidence. But according to TMZ, the firearms didn’t match the one used in the shooting.
A woman killed in a South Los Angeles shooting was homeless, authorities said Monday. She was identified as 23-year-old Essence Jackson, who died in a vehicle of a gunshot wound to her back, according to the coroner’s office. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:20 p.m. April...
