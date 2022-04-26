ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Juvenile arrested in connection to homicide of 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl

By Adam Rife
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A juvenile boy was arrested Tuesday evening and taken into custody in connection to the homicide of a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl. The body of Lily Peters was found Monday morning. At a news briefing Tuesday evening, Chippewa Falls police did not reveal...

cbs58.com

