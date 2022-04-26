ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican McCarthy feared GOP members would incite more violence after Jan. 6 - NYT

By Moira Warburton
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Top U.S. House Republican Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he feared members of his party, including Representatives Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks, would put other lawmakers at risk with their comments following the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy on a call with other Republican leaders days after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot expressed his concerns about comments made by members closely aligned with Donald Trump after the then-president's supporters stormed the Capitol, according to audio obtained by the New York Times.

Brooks addressed the rally that led to the assault on Jan. 6, and Gaetz went on national television to namecheck Republicans who had criticized former President Donald Trump in his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Calling out other members, that stuff's got to stop," McCarthy said in a recording of the call published by the Times. "Tension is too high, the country is too crazy. I don't want to look back and think we caused something and someone got hurt."

Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, suggested Gaetz's comments could be illegal, according to the Times.

The offices of McCarthy, Scalise, Gaetz and Brooks did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The newspaper quoted Brooks on Tuesday as dismissing the criticism, saying "Kevin McCarthy spoke before knowing the facts."

The audio was obtained through reporting for a book by Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin.

McCarthy suggested on the call he would do more to keep his members in line, but he ultimately has not disciplined Republican House members who he said put other lawmakers in jeopardy.

If Republicans win back the House in November's midterm elections, McCarthy is widely expected to make a bid for speaker, a role for which he would need the support of far right Republican House members.

McCarthy last week initially denied part of the Times' reporting on his conversations following the riot. The paper responded by releasing audio of his phone calls with fellow Republicans. read more

Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Lincoln Feast.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Carolyn
2d ago

Can't hide from the truth McCarthy, we heard in your own words on the matter, and now we know you sold your soul for political power and profit; you forgot about the people you were supposed to serve. Karma will get you

Ruben Gonzalez
2d ago

1 Sold us OUT,Biden Democrats sold US OUT to China &Russia. Biden owes them big-time. Biden sold OUT America&Americans workers/jobs TO China& Russia. Flooding the US with illegal immigrants to disrupt the American way of life.(China puts coal plants at full capacity )(While American Suffer with Biden's Climate ChangePolicies.) Markets suspect that India and China may boost coal imports from Russia, offsetting some of the impact of a formalised EU ban on Russian coal imports," Vivek Dhar from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note Biden wants War at Ukraine with Russia to Cover UP his Wrongdoings,Firing Americans citizens from their jobs because they refuse Biden vaccine.Biden also stopping the wall.Biden stopping oil pipeline. Gasoline prices affected hundreds& thousands of working class Poor people &oil prices,Food prices going up&Biden approving illegal immigration breaking the immigration law. All Biden's Fault No Excuses,The U.S. needs to Sanction Russia&China because Ch

Drunken Angel
3d ago

Sounds like TRE45ON n Sedition against America 🇺🇸

