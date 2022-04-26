ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Freeze Watch issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Clarke, Culpeper by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Camden; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Cumberland; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Salem; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Sussex; Warren; Western Monmouth ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Northern Oneida; Onondaga; Otsego; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Sullivan; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL NEW YORK Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph, highest towards the Catskills. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread today across all of Central NY. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No burn permits are issued.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Dodge Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; McPherson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday late morning through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF YAVAPAI AND NORTHERN GILA COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE WHITE MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...The lower elevations of Yavapai and northern Gila counties, as well as the White Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:10:00 Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts from 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Most of northern and central Arizona, except for the lower elevations of Yavapai and northern Gila counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Western and central areas late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Latimer, Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Haskell, northwestern Latimer and central Pittsburg Counties through 515 AM CDT At 430 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles east of Arrowhead State Park to 4 miles west of Mcalester Regional Airport. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Hartshorne Krebs... Quinton Alderson... Kinta Blocker... Robbers Cave State Park Mcalester Regional Airport... Haileyville Gowen... Dow Bache... Featherston Lewisville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK

