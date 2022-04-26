ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley Police Department held bike patrol training

By Harper Emch
 3 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department held a bicycle training on Monday, April 25, 2022 for potential bicycle patrolmen.

The Beckley PD held training for new officers wanting to patrol by bicycle.

The training took place on the grounds of the Raleigh County Convention Center and on the Rails to Trails in Beckley. The training consisted of balance training they will use to patrol events or crowded areas. As well as how to maneuver around obstacles.

“Stairs, we take them downstairs because the criminal element don’t just happen in certain areas, it can happen anywhere you’re on patrol on the bike,” said Sgt. David Bailey, the Beckley Police Department Community Services Officer.

Sgt. Bailey added the main job of the bicycle patrol is community outreach.

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

