Flashback to the 2021 offseason and there was nothing but excitement surrounding the Atlanta Hawks. The youthful squad had over-performed in a major way. They made it to the conference finals before losing to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. With the same roster core intact this season, the Hawks did not see the same success. They ended with a record of 43-39. Atlanta was unable to pull the upset over the top-seeded Miami Heat. Now they will reevaluate their roster this offseason.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO