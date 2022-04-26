Bill would allow some S.C. private school students to play on public school sports teams

The South Carolina General Assembly could establish a Tim Tebow law for private school students.

The K-12 subcommittee of the House Education and Public Works Committee voted 4-2 Tuesday to advance a bill authored by S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, and S.C. Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, that would allow some private school students to try out for and play on public school sports teams if the private school doesn't offer the sport.

The bill would also allow public schools to contract with private schools to allow public school students to play on private school teams if the public school doesn't offer the sport.

The vote fell along party lines with the four Republicans on the subcommittee – Chairwoman Raye Felder, R-York; Lin Bennett and Case Brittain, R-Horry; and Gil Gatch, R-Dorchester; – voting in favor. Democrats Terry Alexander, D-Florence; and Michael Rivers, D-Beaufort; voted against.

South Carolina High School League Commissioner Jerome Singleton testified before the subcommittee. He said he was concerned the bill would create an unequal standard for public and private school students. He said public school students aren't offered the option to attend a different school if their school doesn't offer a sport they want to play.

He also questioned the effects of the bill on the realignment the league does periodically. Singleton said he wanted to know how the league should calculate the private school students enrolling in public schools.

Singleton said he had spoken with Spencer Jordan, the executive director of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association, the leading private school league in South Carolina, who shared many of the same concerns. He said neither could recommend approval of the bill as written.

Nolan Wiggins of Lexington – who said he graduated from North Augusta High School – testified before the committee. He said he and his wife hesitated in sending their daughters to a Lexington private school because the school didn't offer sports. They eventually decided to do so but added the bill would make the decision easier for them.

The bill is similar to the state's Tim Tebow law that allows homeschooled students, governor's school students and charter school students to play on public school teams.

Tebow is a former All-American quarterback and Heisman trophy winner at the University of Florida. In high school, Tebow was homeschooled but allowed to play on a public school team due to a Florida law. After his success in college, many states adopted laws similar to Florida's.

The bill allows children attending private schools with less than 200 students to try out for and play a sport for a public school as long as the private school doesn't offer the sport and the private school isn't a member of the South Carolina High School League.

An amendment adopted Tuesday would eliminate the size requirement and open it to any student at a private school without a sport. It also would add a requirement for the private and public schools to come to an agreement to allow students to play for the other school.

Schools could only have 5% of a particular public school team's athletes from another school.

Another amendment adopted Tuesday would increase this number to 10% or the next highest number if the number of players on the team is an odd number.

Private school teams would not be limited to the number of public school students they could have.

The student trying out must try out for the public school they're zoned to as long as that school offers the sport the student wants to play. The student is also required to notify the public school district's superintendent of their intent to try out and meet all eligibility requirements to play except for attendance.

The bill was approved by the South Carolina Senate on March 24 by a 34-9 vote. Young, S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield; and S.C. Sen. Nikki Setlzer, D-Lexington; were among the affirmative votes.

Setzler's district currently includes northern Aiken County in addition to parts of Lexington and Calhoun counties.

S.C. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, was one of the negative votes. Hutto's district currently includes all of Barnwell County in addition to parts of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Allendale, Hampton and Colleton counties.

It was sent to the House on March 25, 2021 after a perfunctory third reading and vote. On April 6, 2021, the bill was read for the first time and sent to the House Education Committee.

The bill will now be before the full House Education and Public Works Committee. If the committee recommends the bill, it would go to the full House for a vote.

If the full House voted to approve the bill, the Senate would have to agree to the amendments made by the House. If they do, it goes to ratification and Gov. Henry McMaster for a signature. If they do not, it goes to a conference committee to create a compromise that would need approval from both bodies, then to ratification and McMaster.

Online Horse Race Betting

Also, Tuesday morning, a subcommittee of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee, voted to approve a bill that would legalize online betting on horse races in South Carolina.

The bill will be before the full Family and Veterans Affairs Committee on Wednesday morning.

A similar bill has been introduced in the South Carolina House. It is currently in the House Judiciary Committee.

Aiken Technical College board

The House also approved the second reading of a bill authored by Young that would add two non-voting members to the Aiken Technical College board.

S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, said the bill corrected a misunderstanding of the number of members on the board. He said the delegation has been recommending 11 members to be appointed to the board but the law only allows nine seats.

The bill has already passed the Senate and would head to McMaster for a signature after a third reading and ratification.