Wendell Foster, trailblazing city leader, honored with Bronx street renaming

A street in Highbridge is now co-named to honor the life of the late councilman and reverend Wendell Foster.

A portion of Forest Avenue will now be known as T. Wendell Foster Way. Forest Avenue is also home to the church he served as a reverend. Outside of church, foster was a City Council member – first winning in 1978.

Those who knew him say he led the way to create new parks, new opportunities for low-income residents achieve home ownership and made sure his constituents registered to vote.

He also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama.

His daughter Helen Foster, who represented the 16th Council District after her father, said he loved “unconditionally.”

“He had enough love to love everyone in a special way," she said.

Council Member Rafael Salamanca and Borough President Vanessa Gibson were on hand for the street renaming ceremony.

"We don't do that for just anyone. We do it for exemplary pioneers and trailblazers that have paved the way, that have made the difference," said Gibson.

Foster died in 2019 at 95 years old. Mullaly Park was also renamed for him in September.