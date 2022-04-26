Save With the Hyundai Santa Cruz Over the Honda Ridgeline

Toyota is improving the GR Toyota in numerous ways. Most notably it gets a manual transmission and important suspension and traction control upgrades. Yes, it drifts. The rumors that started in Europe about the Toyota GR Supra being available with a manual transmission (MT) soon are now confirmed, and the U.S. market gets the new transmission as well. The MT will be available on GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium and a limited A91-MT Edition model. The A91-MT will be a limited edition restricted to just 500 units for the U.S. Market.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO