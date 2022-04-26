Need a new book? Top picks from librarians

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country sophomores were recognized by the state Friday for giving back to their community. The entire class at Boquet Valley Central School in Elizabethtown was awarded the Culture of Caring Award from the New York State School Board Association. The awards are given for positive acts in the community, which in this case was the students’ role in cleaning up the Boquet Cemetery after it was vandalized last year.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO