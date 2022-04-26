ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC neighborhood concerned with man shooting BB gun at animals

By Malik Jackson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KBMe2_0fL6VYQF00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood is scaring his neighbors, who say he’s shooting his pellet gun at cats, dogs and general wildlife like squirrels and birds.

After calling police and elected officials, to no avail, people in the neighborhood are fed up and want it to stop. His name is Chuck Davis and he said he’s lived in his house for more than 50 years. He’s not shying away from what he’s doing at all, but now his neighbors are concerned.

Residents frustrated with bumpy roads in popular KC neighborhood

“People are scared to leave their animals outside. They’re worried about their pets and they’re worried about their children,” said Tracy Quaethem, who is Davis’ neighbor.

In video taken by a neighbor, you can see him load the pellet gun and then fire. FOX4 took this Waldo neighborhood’s concerns straight to the source.

When asked if he was shooting at pets in the neighborhood he responded “Oh yea I did, I do,” said Chuck Davis.

Then when asked why he does this Davis said “I don’t hit the animals with a pellet gun.”

According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, what Chuck Davis is doing is illegal.

Why smelly Bradford, Callery pear trees are ‘worse than murder hornets’

One neighbor FOX4 spoke with, so scared she wouldn’t talk on camera said she’s made serval attempts to reach police and she said “they haven’t seemed to concerned.”

“He needs to stop if it can happen someone needs to take his weapon away or whatever needs to happen so he doesn’t do it anymore” Quaethem said.

Neighbors said the firing seems careless but Davis insist he just targets animals that get on his lawn.

“Most of the time I don’t even hardly aim at it because all I’m doing is making the sound with it and the little pellet will go to the side somewhere and everything besides as soon as they hear it they’re gone,” he said.

Even as his neighbors plea for this to stop before it escalates, Chuck Davis is defiant.

‘My message to these neighbors is know what the hell you’re talking about then report it after you know what the hell you’re talking about” he said.

When FOX4 reached out to police asking why nothing has been done even though his actions are illegal, KCPD said the male in question is very elderly and they will be working to contact him and determine if any resources need to be allocated in addition to any legal steps that could be applied.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri couple arrested in Oklahoma after 2nd police pursuit with their two kids on board

NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
NOEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Squirrel#Police#Callery
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy