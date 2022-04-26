ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple Made for … leading her own research lab

Cover picture for the articleTemple Made moment: “Getting accepted into the Maximizing Access to Research Careers program. I came to Temple undecided, and the program gave me this great community of support that encouraged me to pursue what I wanted. With grad school applications, my mentors in the program made sure I was on top...

NBC Philadelphia

Temple Plans to Develop New Buildings on Campus, Expand Athletic Facilities

As Temple University embarks on its first major fundraising campaign since 2009, President Jason Wingard has a long list of priorities – including development of at least three new buildings on the school's North Philadelphia campus, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. After taking the reins of the region's largest...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Cilia-free stem cells offer new path to study rare diseases

A group of rare diseases called "ciliopathies"—polycystic kidney disease notable among them—emerge from defects in cilia, the tiny hair-like structures on the surface of almost every cell type. But the specific molecular-level disruptions in cilia that trigger these diseases are poorly understood. In a novel experiment, scientists "knocked...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study shows common antibody therapy has anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch recently confirmed the presence of neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in a common subcutaneous antibody therapy (Hizentra) used to treat immunocompromised or immunodeficient patients, citing its protective benefits to the immunocompromised patient community. The findings were recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

The Neuroscience of Music and Parkinson’s Disease

Research shows that music's influence over our biology and health is far-reaching. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that does not always respond to traditional medication and treatments. Music therapy may be one promising option that can address both motor and non-motor symptoms, including mood and cognitive deficits. As anyone...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Innovative Experimental Study Provides New Insights Into the Genetics of Heritable Traits

An analysis of 240,000 yeast strains reveals the complex interplay between large-impact genetic markers and genetic background. Enormous dataset presents unprecedented detail of genotype-to-phenotype map in Saccharomyces cerevisiae, or brewer’s yeast. A small number of “large-effect” genetic markers, or loci, have a disproportionate impact on the degree by which...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Huge Genomics Study Makes Advances in Understanding Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious psychiatric disorder that starts in late adolescence or early adulthood and affects around 1 in 300 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In a paper published April 8 in Nature, specific genes were identified that could play important roles in the psychiatric disorder. In...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

From blurry to bright: AI tech helps researchers peer into the brains of mice

Johns Hopkins biomedical engineers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) training strategy to capture images of mouse brain cells in action. The researchers say the AI system, in concert with specialized ultra-small microscopes, make it possible to find precisely where and when cells are activated during movement, learning and memory. The data gathered with this technology could someday allow scientists to understand how the brain functions and is affected by disease.
SOFTWARE
Futurity

Race skews experimental Alzheimer’s blood test results

Three experimental blood tests used to identify people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease perform differently in Black people, according to a new study. A fourth blood test, the PrecivityAD test, is equally effective at detecting early Alzheimer’s disease regardless of the race of the person being tested, the researchers say.
NFL
MedicalXpress

New polymer system may help revolutionize the next generation of medications

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently announced that they have engineered a new class of material, called a "polyzwitterionic complex," or "pZC," which is able to both withstand the harsh acidic conditions of the stomach and then dissolve predictably in the comparatively gentle environment of the small intestine. This property means that pZCs could help revolutionize the delivery of medicines of all sorts, from familiar oral antibiotics to new classes of delicate protein therapeutics.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify 'super-calculating' network in the human brain

Are you impressed when NASA manages to calculate the time and speed of a rocket's trajectory? A new study from the University of Oslo shows that your brain has a "nerd center" capable of even more complex calculations. If, late on your way to work, you see the bus coming...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

A New AI Technique Provides Researchers Neural Imaging in Moving Mice

One of the mysteries that neuroscience strives to solve is understanding the patterns of brain activity that determine behavior. A new study by researchers at Johns Hopkins University shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can improve the accuracy and speed of mouse brain imaging in action—a breakthrough that one day could help accelerate neuroscience research for human brain diseases and disorders.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

The anterior thalamic nuclei: core components of a tripartite episodic memory system

Standard models of episodic memory focus on hippocampal"“parahippocampal interactions, with the neocortex supplying sensory information and providing a final repository of mnemonic representations. However, recent advances have shown that other regions make distinct and equally critical contributions to memory. In particular, there is growing evidence that the anterior thalamic nuclei have a number of key cognitive functions that support episodic memory. In this article, we describe these findings and argue for a core, tripartite memory system, comprising a 'temporal lobe' stream (centred on the hippocampus) and a 'medial diencephalic' stream (centred on the anterior thalamic nuclei) that together act on shared cortical areas. We demonstrate how these distributed brain regions form complementary and necessary partnerships in episodic memory formation.
SCIENCE

