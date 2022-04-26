Temple Made for … leading her own research lab

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently announced that they have engineered a new class of material, called a "polyzwitterionic complex," or "pZC," which is able to both withstand the harsh acidic conditions of the stomach and then dissolve predictably in the comparatively gentle environment of the small intestine. This property means that pZCs could help revolutionize the delivery of medicines of all sorts, from familiar oral antibiotics to new classes of delicate protein therapeutics.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO