ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Biden to Speak at Memorial Sunday for Former VP Mondale

By Lakeland News —
lptv.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to speak at a memorial service on Sunday for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died last April at age...

lptv.org

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Joe Biden
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYC

House OKs unemployment insurance bill with frontline bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed a bill to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and get bonuses to frontline workers, in a potential breakthrough after months of stalemate. The bill passed late Monday includes $2.7 billion to replenish the unemployment insurance trust...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

We knew a lot about Minneapolis police, but we did nothing | Column

The most troubling thing about the scathing state report released Wednesday about the Minneapolis Police Department is how unsurprising much of it is.  We already knew a lot of it, and if you ask Black, Indigenous and Latino Minnesotans, they’ll be least surprised by the findings of a “a pattern or practice of race discrimination […] The post We knew a lot about Minneapolis police, but we did nothing | Column appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Lakeland News
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota House Passes Proposal To Create New State Flag

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House has passed a proposal to create a new state flag and seal. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), the bill’s sponsor, says it’s time to reimagine a flag that positively reflects the state. The current one, he says, depicts white settlers displacing Native Americans. The proposal is part of a large budget bill that’s subject to end-of-session negotiations. So far, Republicans have voted against the flag change, saying it’s not a top priority. Supporters of changing the flag say that the current one also doesn’t have the hallmarks of good flag design — simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words. Some are pushing for a new flag with a North Star-theme, a gold-and-white star on a deep blue background. The first Minnesota state flag was adopted in 1893, and it also included the state seal. However, the legislature changed it to the current design with the blue background in 1957, according to the Minnesota Legislative Reference Library.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Republican Benson suspends campaign for MN governor

Republican Michelle Benson said she is suspending her campaign for Minnesota governor. The state senator from Ham Lake said (Fri) she was dropping out in a speech at the 7th District GOP convention. She said it was “time for Republicans to unite” behind a single candidate to defeat Democratic Gov....
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy