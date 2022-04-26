ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of two killed in quintuple stabbing recounts horrifying night, asks for love and support

By Julian Paras, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Memphis Police arrested 23-year-old Leaudre Isabell for stabbing five people.

It just so happens all five people were family members of Isabell, like his brother Damon.

“He stabbed me first,” Damon Isabell told FOX 13. “He stabbed all of us in our sleep.”

Damon says he can remember every detail from Saturday night.

“I sat in that bed with my sister, and I watched her pass away,” said Damon.

His sister, Pamela Isabell, and nephew, Javarious Isabell, died in the attack.

“You should not wake up knowing your brother or any family member wanted to screw another family member,” said Roami Isabell, another brother.

Damon’s brother Roami says the family needs all the support they can get as they mourn the loss of his sister and nephew.

“She was sweet,” said Roami. “Anything you need, call. She’ll let you know. And Javarious, you know, we’d sit around playing with cards...just being innocent like a kid do.”

Close friend Chris Thomas says he’s been around Roami since he was a kid, and hearing the news was unbelievable.

“I really raised him, and to hear that and it was so close, whether or not it’s close, it’s a tragedy period,” said Thomas.

Roami says the next step is raising funds for a funeral, which they plan to raise through a GoFundMe.

Family members say they’re glad Leaudre has been caught, but now they need support and love.

“We don’t help just because of this; we need to help, period.”

Funds for GoFundMe will be used for funeral expenses for both Pamela and Javarious.

The family said they would share the link with FOX13 once it’s ready.

