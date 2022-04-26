A chilly Tuesday night followed by a warmer Wednesday afternoon

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO