Keokuk, IA

A chilly Tuesday night followed by a warmer Wednesday afternoon

By Hannah Messier
kyoutv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another chilly night is in the forecast across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with overnight lows in the 30s...

www.kyoutv.com

KCCI.com

Showers, thunderstorms on the way in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Numerous rounds of thunderstorms and showers starting Thursday and continuing into Saturday. Look for a widespread 1-2” of rain with locally higher amounts in stronger thunderstorms, which may cause flooding. Drying out, but staying mainly cloudy to end the...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cooler temperatures are causing headache for Iowa farmers

RADCLIFFE, Iowa — Spring started five weeks ago in Iowa, but it sure doesn't feel like it. The cold and rainy weather is becoming a challenge for many local farmers. The ideal soil for planting should be dry and ground temperatures should be around 50 degrees. With most of the lows being below 40 degrees lately, the ground is still a bit too chilly to start planting.
RADCLIFFE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Why Is It So Windy This Spring In Iowa?

If you had a nickel for every time you heard the phrase "it wouldn't be so bad if it wasn't for the wind" you'd probably have enough nickels to buy Twitter. Maybe not... but I bet you'd be able to buy a sandwich somewhere. The National Weather Service in Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Yes, Iowa, April has been really windy

Feeling winded? Iowa gusts have been a bit fiercer than normal this last month.Why it matters: It's hard to enjoy those rare, amicable Midwest spring days when the wind is trying push you all the way to Chicago. State of play: The average wind speed at Des Moines Airport has been 12.4 miles per hour so far this year, said Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines.That speed is on the higher end of a 30-year analysis, Ansorge said.April, which is typically one of the state's windiest months, saw five wind advisories and one warning this year. There weren't any in 2021.Yes, but: While the speeds have ticked up a little this year, winds haven't strayed far enough to cause any alarm. The last time the winds were this bad was in 2016, so pretty recently, Ansorge said.Wind will it stop? Not soon. It's expected to pick up again at the end of the week.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Large Bobcat Strolls Through Des Moines Backyard [VIDEO]

Living in the country for much of my youth, I grew up seeing wild animals on the farm. Raccoons, skunks, opossum, squirrels, coyotes, you name it. But one animal that I never had an encounter with was a bobcat. Perhaps we didn't have enough wooded areas near our farm. These wildcats are native to Iowa and several other midwest states, but a sighting is still a rare and special occurrence.
DES MOINES, IA

