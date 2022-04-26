ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver works to restore homes after water main break

By Nicole Fierro
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5TTL_0fL6Teq900

DENVER (KDVR) — As residents in the Berkeley neighborhood are getting water service back, the work on getting their homes and streets restored is underway.

Resident Rose Gonzales was happy to have her faucets running Tuesday as Denver Water’s contracted restoration company started working on tearing up her damaged carpets.

“It’s still a shock they got the crawlspace water out,” resident Gonzales said. “Professional Restorations did an amazing job for us. They’re pulling the carpet, getting things dried out. I didn’t think it was going to go this quick. I honestly thought it was going to take a long, long time.”

5 things to know about $400+ rebate payment

Denver Water said all single-family properties impacted by the water main break at 45 th Avenue and Perry Street will be handled under Denver Water’s No-Fault Main Break Assistance Program , including renters.

There were around 50 properties impacted. Denver Water said representatives proactively went to each property and provided its restoration company for them to use. When using Denver Water’s contractor, it will pay the contractor directly so that the property owner doesn’t have to deal with payments. Denver Water also said will hold the contractors accountable for their work.

If a homeowner wants to use their own restoration company, Denver Water said it will reimburse them through its claims process.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

I-70 Reopened After Hours-Long Closure In Both Directions At Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Safety concerns forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close a section of Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon. The closure was lifted hours later just after midnight. #I70 eastbound: Roadway reopened to traffic at Exit 176 – Vail. https://t.co/vKlSpQvTfy — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022 The closure started for eastbound drivers at the Vail exit, while it started at Copper Mountain for westbound drivers. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) Images from a CDOT camera at Vail Pass show drivers outside of their vehicles, standing on a snow-covered roadway, waiting for it to reopen. As of 6 p.m., the...
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Urban Construction#Kdvr#Denver Water
KXRM

Fire burning west of Monument

UPDATE (7:34 p.m.): The 320 Fire west of monument is 100% contained, according to the USFS. It burned approximately 0.25 acres. Firefighters remain on scene mopping up hotspots. EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The United States Forest Service (USFS) Pike-San Isabel has reported a half acre fire burning 6 miles west of Monument. The USFS […]
MONUMENT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Wildfires sweep through west and southwest US amid ‘dangerously’ early fire season

Wildfires are sweeping through the West and Southwest amid dry and windy conditions as the 2022 fire season roared to a vicious – and in many cases, early – start.Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were battling to contain fires on multiple fronts, officials said.In New Mexico, two major fires combined, burning 54,000 acres since 19 April as nearly 500 personnel battled to stop the blazes, which were only contained on Sunday at 12 per cent, according to an update from New Mexico Fire Information, an interagency site.Many roads in and around the areas were closed, and shelters were set...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy