Denver works to restore homes after water main break

DENVER (KDVR) — As residents in the Berkeley neighborhood are getting water service back, the work on getting their homes and streets restored is underway.

Resident Rose Gonzales was happy to have her faucets running Tuesday as Denver Water’s contracted restoration company started working on tearing up her damaged carpets.

“It’s still a shock they got the crawlspace water out,” resident Gonzales said. “Professional Restorations did an amazing job for us. They’re pulling the carpet, getting things dried out. I didn’t think it was going to go this quick. I honestly thought it was going to take a long, long time.”

Denver Water said all single-family properties impacted by the water main break at 45 th Avenue and Perry Street will be handled under Denver Water’s No-Fault Main Break Assistance Program , including renters.

There were around 50 properties impacted. Denver Water said representatives proactively went to each property and provided its restoration company for them to use. When using Denver Water’s contractor, it will pay the contractor directly so that the property owner doesn’t have to deal with payments. Denver Water also said will hold the contractors accountable for their work.

If a homeowner wants to use their own restoration company, Denver Water said it will reimburse them through its claims process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.