Chris Evert gives thoughts on shock Emma Raducanu - Torben Beltz split

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Former 18-time Grand Slam champion was sad and surprised at the same time after hearing the news about the Emma Raducanu and Torben Beltz split. On Monday, new world No. 11 Raducanu announced she would not continue working with coach Beltz. After the 2021 season ended, Raducanu announced Beltz...

Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu hoping to hire ex-Maria Sharapova coach

World No. 11 Emma Raducanu is hoping to add Riccardo Piatti as her new coach, The Times reports. On Tuesday, Raducanu announced she would not continue working with coach Torben Beltz. "I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year," Raducanu said.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Could Emma Raducanu open play on Wimbledon Centre Court?

2021 Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty won't be opening this year's play on the Wimbledon Centre Court and there is a chance Emma Raducanu gets to be the replacement for the Australian who shockingly retired from tennis at the age of 25. Wimbledon traditionally gives the defending champion a chance to...
TENNIS
Person
Torben Beltz
Person
Chris Evert
