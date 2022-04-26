ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings, Kaiser Permanente to unveil refurbished court at YMCA in midtown Sacramento

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings announced Tuesday that the team plans to unveil a refurbished court at the Sacramento Central YMCA.

The project at the YMCA in midtown Sacramento is a partnership with Kaiser Permanente. The Kings and Kaiser Permanente will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The new court is part of an NBA initiative to create 50 new live, learn, or play centers throughout the country during the league’s 75th anniversary.

“As we reflect on 75 years of the NBA, we celebrate the game’s positive impact on communities and its ability to bring people together,” said in a statement by Kings president of business operations John Rinehart. “We are thrilled to continue to partner with Kaiser Permanente to prioritize wellness and enhance Sacramento Central YMCA’s resources for our community.”

The indoor court will feature a mural designed by the Kings and painted by local artist Jeremy Stanger, the team said. The mural will display aspects of the culture of Sacramento and the Kings.

According to the Kings, the court at the YMCA will be the 17th local court that the team has refurbished and the 13th they’ll do with Kaiser Permanente.

We are incredibly proud to partner with the Sacramento Kings in making a difference in our communities through projects such as the YMCA court refresh. Our two organizations share similar values to improve the health of our community by creating places where our youth can safely come together to play, have fun and thrive.

Trish Rodriguez, Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Senior Vice President and Area Manager
Saturday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony will include remarks by representatives from the Kings and Kaiser Permanente along with an appearance by Slamson, the team’s mascot.

The team said the YMCA will host a Healthy Kids Day event following the ceremony. The event is expected to end at 1 p.m.

We are honored to work with partners such as the Sacramento Kings and Kaiser Permanente, who know the importance of investing in our community’s well-being. The YMCA invented the game of basketball of 1891, over 131 years ago, and this is a full-circle moment as our three organizations continue to invest in the health of our community.

Sharna Braucks, YMCA of Superior California President and CEO
Mountain Democrat

Two shatter El Dorado track and field records

This slideshow requires JavaScript. How often does a high school compete in a prestigious track and field meet and have two athletes break three school records in one afternoon?. This dream of any coach became a reality at the Sacramento Meet of Champions April 23 at American River College in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
