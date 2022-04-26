ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Violin lessons for kids at the library

By Dana Jensen
 3 days ago
From left, Angelina Tejada,15, and her brother, Adonis, 12, along with Julia Gauvin, 13, and Bianca Sinclair, 12, all of New London, play a tune Tuesday, April 26, 2022, during their violin lesson at the Public Library of New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

New London — Children passed each other in the classroom as one of the violin lessons ended and another began Tuesday at the Public Library of New London.

The free Music City Strings lessons for children in fourth through ninth grades are presented by the New London Community Orchestra and the instruments are provided.

Three violin lessons are available on Tuesdays: 4-4:30 p.m. for students who have played for five to six years, and 4:30-5 p.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. for beginners. On Wednesdays for more experienced students, there is a cello class from 4 to 4:45 p.m. and a violin class from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. To learn more, contact program director Tom Clark at (860) 608-1780 or newlondonorchestra@gmail.com.

