Students give generous tip to restaurant server

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – More than 800 people received free groceries in Daytona Beach during a food distribution clinic at Bethune-Cookman University. With the rising prices of groceries expected to worsen food insecurity across Central Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank says at least one in seven people are at risk of facing hunger.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Pine Hills-based church is working to get results and help families amid rising gas prices and the impacts of inflation. Kingdom Church, located at 800 N. Pine Hills Rd. in Orlando, will host a Gas and Grocery Giveaway at their campus Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m.
If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
Family videos and photos captured countless moments in Colin Happ’s life: birthdays, holidays, family trips and many outdoor adventures. “He was funny, had such a sense of humor, was kind, loving, always had a smile on his face,” said his mother Colleen Happ during an interview with NBC 6.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here are nine facts about the pesky critters that we love to hate: Lovebugs. Where they came from: Lovebugs migrated across the Gulf states from Central America and reached the Florida Panhandle in 1949. Urban myth: The bugs are not the product of a botched experiment...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Palm Bay is known for hosting many diverse cultures. With the diverse culture and a growing population, it is not surprising that the city features many culinary scenes. If you travel to Palm Bay and wonder where to get authentic American dishes, here are the top five restaurants you must visit.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Crab, shrimp and more seafood will fill up bellies in Volusia County this weekend. The Crab & Seafood Festival is returning Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: As Florida feuds with Disney, GOP voters, donors live inside elite Disney World...
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are around 6.3 million pets in animal shelters across the country every year, according to the ASPCA -- 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats. Saturday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, a day to raise awareness about the millions of pets waiting in shelters for a human to take them home.
COCOA, Fla. — For one local Marine Corps veteran, homeownership is no longer a dream deferred. Veronica Waterman received the keys to her new home Friday. It is all being made possible thanks to the work of Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County and its partners. “We’re fired up...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo visitors will soon have a new mane event to add to their itineraries: visiting the zoo’s new pride and joy — a trio of lions. The three 2-year-old lions are brothers, brought to the zoo on Wednesday from Naples Zoo. They will make their debut to the public on Sunday.
Comments / 2