EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is a regular happening that you see reports of companies weighing in on legislation and new laws in cities and states. Most recently, the Walt Disney Company protested a new law in Florida. The governor of Florida shot back and revoked some favorable tax policies for Disney. It probably won’t change the legislation, and it will cost Disney money and influence, but it also creates headaches and legal battles for the state. In this Disney - Florida case, the legislation had already passed through the legislature, and employee groups pushed the company to weigh in.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO