A 74-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting a man for walking his dog on a golf course in Delray Beach, Florida. According to WFLA.com, Robert Levine reportedly confronted Herbert Merritt, 64, for walking his dogs on the Kings Point golf course early Sunday morning. Levine stopped Merritt and began yelling at him for having his dog on the course, per the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO