Fort Worth, TX

Repair work starting Tuesday night on I-35E frontage road between Fort Worth Drive, Teasley Lane

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Buy Now Cars travel on southbound Interstate 35E frontage road near the Teasley Lane exit in February. Overnight repair work will begin on this stretch of frontage road starting this week.  Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Repair work is set to start Tuesday night on the southbound Interstate 35E frontage road between Fort Worth Drive and Teasley Lane, causing various nightly lane closures, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT announced the work Tuesday, and it's expected to continue through spring 2023, going Sunday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The full-depth concrete repair work will start first on the frontage road between Fort Worth Drive and Teasley, then will move to FM3040 and FM407. TxDOT is warning drivers to watch for lane closures through the duration of the $3.1 million project.

More information on road projects can be found at DriveTexas.org.

