Nintendo's weird "This is Miyamoto" tweet is already a meme

By Jordan Gerblick
 3 days ago
Nintendo icon and In-N-Out burger enthusiast Shigeru Miyamoto recently got hold of the Nintendo's Twitter password and made himself into a meme. Miyamoto's intent was simply to announce the delay of Chris Pratt's Mario movie to April 2023, but the weird and mildly foreboding way he phrased the announcement is what...

