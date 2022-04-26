ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Is Working on an Album: ‘It’s Time’

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Kate Hudson was the ultimate Band-Aid Penny Lane in the 2000 classic film Almost Famous , and now the actress is going from backstage to center stage for her own album

She made the announcement via Instagram on Monday (April 25), writing alongside a photo of herself rehearsing a song, “Finally realized it’s time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai.”

Hudson has yet to reveal any further details, including release date, for her upcoming musical endeavor.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star showed off her vocal chops back in January, when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam and channeled The Supremes, The Ronettes and The Shirelles for a doo-wop take on Ariana Grande ‘s 2019 hit “7 Rings.”

Before Hudson launched into her impressive rendition of the track, Fallon explained the game’s rules. “In this challenge, you’re gonna get a song title and a completely different musical genre. Then you’re gonna have to sing that song in that style,” he said, later spinning the wheel to reveal the combination of “7 Rings” with doo-wop. The actress then stepped up to the mic, delivering a sweet and sultry version of the first two verses and chorus of the song, which normally has trap-inspired beats.

She also sang in the 2009 movie musical Nine and in Sia’s 2021 film Music. She also appeared in several episodes of Glee .

#Film Music
