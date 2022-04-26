ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa is ‘Not Saying Yes or No’ About Rumors She’s Back Together With Kylie Prew

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

JoJo Siwa gave an update on her love life in a new interview on Tuesday (April 26), addressing speculation that she’s reconciled with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

“I’m very happy, I’m very much so in love,” the dancer told Extra without dropping the name of her significant other, only adding, “I…am really lucky that I’m loved unconditionally, too, by this human and she is awesome.”

When it comes to where things stand with Prew, Siwa explained that distance still plays a factor in their dynamic after breaking up in October while the Dance Moms alum was competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars .

“It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long-distance, which is always hard. She is the best and FaceTimes, and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like…” she said. “I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece…like that corner piece that you just needed.”

However, when it came down to naming names, Siwa wouldn’t go as far as to confirm whether the two teens were, indeed, back together, saying, “I mean, listen, I will one day…I’m not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.”

Meanwhile, the former Nickelodeon star — who opened up about not being invited to this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards — will next appear as a full-time judge on the newly revamped 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance alongside Stephen “Twitch” Boss and Matthew Morrison.

