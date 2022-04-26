ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’ ‘Butter’ Tops Hot Trending Songs as SEVENTEEN & BamBam Debut | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS’ “Butter” extends its run at No. 1 on Billboard’s...

Billboard

Las Villa Experiment With Bachata in New Single ‘La Carta’: Watch the Video

Click here to read the full article. Las Villa, who have dipped their toes in trap, perreo, and pop, are now experimenting with bachata in their new single “La Carta,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28). The Colombian-born duo, comprised of twins Laura and Lucia, present their new single composed by themselves alongside Vibarco, La Pardo, and Casta (who also produced the track). “La Carta” fuses traditional bachata rhythms with edgy urbano beats, and tells the story of a letter where an ex-partner claims they have changed, but Las Villa believes not for the best. “Now I see you using Balenciaga...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Seventeen’s ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. Seventeen released their highly anticipated, first-ever English-language single, the swoon-worthy “Darl+ing.” The K-pop group recently revealed that their highly anticipated fourth LP, titled Face the Sun, will be arriving May 27. The announcement comes after SEVENTEEN’s management company, Pledis Entertainment, confirmed in March that the group was “preparing to return with a full-length studio album in May.” If you need a guide to follow along with Seventeen’s “Darl+ing,’ find the lyrics below: You know without you I’m so lonely When you’re not here 911 calling Into your heat again I’m diving Darling you, darling you, baby (Mm) Fighting round in circles where is the...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS’ 10 Top Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

No one can deny BTS’ impact on not just K-pop but music as a whole. With members of ARMY (the name of their extremely loyal fanbase) stationed all over the world, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have reached Beatles-like levels of superstardom most musical acts can only dream of achieving.
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Psy and BTS’ Suga Are Dancing Cowboys in ‘That That’ Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Psy ropes BTS‘ Suga into his glittery cowboy universe in the 10-second teaser video for the K-pop superstars’ anticipated single “That That.” The song, due out on Friday (April 29), is the first single from the “Gangnam Style” singer’s upcoming album, PSY 9th, also out Friday. In the clip, Psy and Suga are dressed in a series of flashy old West outfits as they perform some of the patented group dance choreo that Psy has made a staple of his visuals. In addition to pulling off moves on a dusty cowboy set, the pair...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Post Malone Shares Long-Awaited Release Date for ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’

Click here to read the full article. Posty is coming. On Wednesday (April 27), Post Malone spilled the release date at long last for his upcoming studio album Twelve Carat Toothache. “Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd,” the rapper wrote on social media, punctuating the simple announcement with an anatomical heart emoji. The post on Instagram also features a close-up of the star’s cock-eyed grin, ostensibly showing off some of the 12 carats in question. The release date for Posty’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding is actually a bit further out than his co-manager claimed back in March when he announced...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Shailene Woodley Rocks Natural Curls In Rare Photos After Final Split From Aaron Rodgers

Curly hair, don’t care! Shailene Woodley, 30, hid her face behind a bevy of natural curls while filming Three Women in NYC on Wednesday, April 27 — just days after PEOPLE reported that the actress had split from former fiance, NFL star Aaron Rodgers, 38, for a second time. In photos obtained by HollywoodLife, Shailene looked less than thrilled when she was spotted on set, sipping a cup of coffee to keep warm in the currently brisk temperatures of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

MyPart & Hit Songs Deconstructed Launch ChartCipher Song Analytics Platform

At launch, the service will include analytics for 11 of Billboard's most popular charts, including the Hot 100. Leading song analysis platforms MyPart and Hit Songs Deconstructed have partnered to launch a new platform that promises to deliver “the next generation” of analytics for hit songs, as defined by Billboard’s charts, the companies announced Thursday (April 28).
MUSIC
Billboard

INI’s ‘Call 119’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Japan Hot 100

Click here to read the full article. INI’s “CALL 119” rises to 15-1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated April 27, boosted by sales with 742,208 copies sold. On the chart tallying the week ending April 24, the lead song off the second single by the eleven-member boy band came in at No. 1 for physical sales, radio airplay, and Twitter mentions, while also excelling in downloads (No. 3), streaming (No. 2), look-ups (No. 2) and video views (No. 34). Sales figures have improved considerably since the group’s first single that launched with 489,587 copies— about 250k more copies this...
MUSIC
Billboard

Every Song Ranked on Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ Album: Critic’s Picks

Click here to read the full article. After being crowned “The Best Rapper Alive” by GQ last week, on Friday (April 29) Future aims to prove his status as rap’s favorite trap lord with his ninth studio album, I DON”T LIKE YOU.  Since his 2012 debut album Pluto, Future has undoubtedly solidified his role as the poster boy for drug binges, toxic entanglements, and exorbitant spending for the last decade. Now he looks to wreak havoc again with his band of misfits, including his frequent collaborator Drake, as well as Ye, Young Thug, Gunna, Kodak Black, and more.  Below, Billboard ranks the tracks from his latest...
MUSIC

