Blue Note Records & Uniqlo’s Latest Collab Is Perfect for Jazz Lovers: How to Shop the Collection

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Legendary jazz record label Blue Note Records has teamed up with Uniqlo for another awesome collaboration that jazz lovers can certainly appreciate. The latest Blue Note Records x Uniqlo collection pays homage to iconic album covers released on the label during the 1960s.

The unisex collection features white, black, red and blue T-shirts for $19. The shirts are available in sizes XXS-3XL.

Because April marks Jazz Appreciation Month, now is a perfect time to honor these classic LPs, and with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day right around the corner, the shirts listed below will make a nice (and affordable) gift for the jazz lover in your life.

Shop the Blue Note Records x Uniqlo collection via the links below. For more must-haves, see our roundup of the best turntables and vinyl record players .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCI65_0fL6RN6K00

'Cornbread' T-Shirt

$19


Buy Now

1

This T-shirt pays homage to jazz trumpeter Lee Morgan’s Cornbread , released on Blue Note in 1967. The legendary LP features Herbie Hancock, Billy Higgins, Hank Mobley, Jackie McLean, and Larry Ridley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3ojv_0fL6RN6K00

'Out to Lunch' T-Shirt

$19


Buy Now

1

Out to Lunch , the 1964 jazz LP from Eric Dolphy, was the inspiration for this blue tee. The critically-acclaimed album, regarded as a masterpiece among critics and jazz fans, features appearances from legendary trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, bassist Richard Davis and drummer Tony Williams who was a member of Miles Davis’ band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbqky_0fL6RN6K00

'Hub-Tones' T-Shirt

$19


Buy Now

1

Speaking of Hubbard, this shirt pays homage to the album, Hub-Tones , released a few years before Cornbread in 1962. Hub-Tones includes special appearances from Hancock, James Spaulding, Clifford Jarvis and Reggie Workman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGQf5_0fL6RN6K00

'The Rumproller' T-Shirt

$19


Buy Now

1

The Rumproller is Morgan’s 1965 LP featuring guest appearances from Joe Henderson, Ronnie Mathews, Victor Sproles and Billy Higgins. The album consists of just five tracks (plus a bonus track  on the CD reissue) composed by Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Rudy Stevenson and Andrew Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGgXU_0fL6RN6K00

'Judgement' T-Shirt

$19


Buy Now

1

Andrew Hill’s Judgement LP was recorded and released in 1964. The late, Chicago-born jazz pianist and composer released 13 albums with the Blue Note Records between 1964 and 1975. His later albums, Eternal Spirit , But Not Farewell and his final LP Time Lines were also released on Blue Note.

