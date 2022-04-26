ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Show Being Renewed for 13th Season

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cohh_0fL6Qt0r00

Blue Bloods” has finally been renewed for its 13th season, and fans aren’t the only ones sharing their excitement. The announcement came on Tuesday that we’ll follow the Reagans into an all-new season, and series star Donnie Wahlberg took to Twitter to share the news himself. Check it out.

“Season 13 here we come!” the “Blue Bloods” actor and singer shared.

The star’s retweet featured the Reagan family at their usual Sunday dinner. The “Blue Bloods” official Instagram shared, “Grab a seat – the Sunday dinners continue.”

In the comments beneath Donnie Wahlberg’s news, “Blue Bloods” fans congratulated the actor on the series getting renewed.

“Yay! Time to celebrate,” one fan wrote. “[C]congratulations on the renewal for season 13!”

Another “Blue Bloods” fan chimed in with, “YAYY! congrats to you and the rest of the cast. [I’m] looking forward to sitting down to watch more new episodes in the future!”

With “Blue Bloods” renewed for a 13th season and Donnie Wahlberg having announced the conclusion of filming for season 12 several weeks ago, all we can do is wait and see what unfolds during the upcoming finale.

Donnie Wahlberg Thanks ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans for Support

Donnie Wahlberg has to be one of the most gracious cast members on “Blue Bloods.” He’s always taking to social media to recognize the show’s fans. And when he and the rest of his costars wrapped filming for season 12 a few weeks ago, the Danny Reagan actor headed to Instagram to thank fans for their support and constant encouragement across more than a decade of “Blue Bloods.”

“That’s a wrap on [Blue Bloods] season 12!” the charismatic actor announced. Donnie Wahlberg continued, “Thanks to all who have supported, and continue to support, me and my TV family.”

Again, “Blue Bloods” fans headed to the comments to offer their congratulations and share their love for “Blue Bloods.”

“12 years!! Amazing!! Congrats Donnie!!” one of the series’ fans wrote. Another shared, “Congrats on another amazing season! Thanks to you and all the cast and crew. I’m sure it’s not easy these last couple years.”

Ahead of getting renewed for season 13, one “Blue Bloods” fan shared with Donnie Wahlberg, “Congratulations! Can’t wait for lucky 13!”

As always, “Blue Bloods” fans should expect the new season to air sometime this fall, likely in September when CBS absolutely slams us with all of our favorite dramas and procedurals.

Jamie Reagan Receives a DUI in Upcoming Season Finale

While we can look forward to another season of “Blue Bloods,” one of our favorite characters finds themselves in major trouble when the finale airs next month.

The episode synopsis reveals that Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Danny Reagan’s brother, receives a DUI when he gets roofied at a party. Soon enough, though all too late, Jamie realizes he’s driving under the influence, immediately putting not just other people, but his job as a law enforcement officer, in danger.

Tune in on Friday, May 6th to catch the season finale of “Blue Bloods.”

Comments / 3

