Gatlinburg, TN

Lawsuit: Gatlinburg priest admits to sexual battery, remained at St. Mary’s Catholic Church

By Kelly Ann Krueger
wvlt.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church was named in a lawsuit claiming that the priest sexually battered a parishioner in 2020 and Bishop Richard Stika allowed him to continue to work for the church after receiving the assault report from law enforcement, according to court documents...

www.wvlt.tv

