SALINAS, Calif. (KION) If you have been running those errands, you may have come across someone asking you to sign a petition for a measure, but may have hesitated to provide your information to a stranger. Currently, there are a handful of state petitions circulating in Monterey County. "I've only been doing petitioning for three years, The post Petitioning in front of stores, do you sign? appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO