Warrick County, IN

Police: Child dies of starvation, parents charged with murder

By Jill Lyman, Jordan Gartner
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two parents in Indiana have been arrested for murder and neglect after their baby died earlier this year. WFIE reports the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office...

www.fox10tv.com

