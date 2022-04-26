Woman seriously injured after tree falls on Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured after a tree fell on her home during storms Tuesday night.

According to Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to Burnetts Way around 6:10 p.m., after a line of storms began to roll through the area.

The first unit arrived and found a large tree had fallen on a home and neighbors tell 10 On Your Side, that at that time, a woman they identified as “Margaret” was still inside.

She was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. However later, family confirmed she suffered mostly from cuts and bruises.

However her home — which is considered a manufactured home — was heavily damaged.

10 On Your Side spoke with “Tony,” a man who identified himself as Margaret’s son.

He said the tree fell before the rain even moved in and that this is actually the second time this home was hit by a tree since his mother has owned it.

Her said she just got out of the hospital last week from an operation. He said he was outside when the old tree fell.

“It wasn’t that much wind. But the old tree just went,” Tony said.

The trunk, which was clearly visible from the front yard, appeared rotten out and hallow.

Across the street, Marie Reid was out back concerned about her trees and home when she heard first responders arrive at her neighbor’s house.

“I was like oh my gosh what’s going on with the lady that’s inside the house? And I got really scared. I walked across the street to find out what was going on and I know she sits there and it was very scary,” Reid said.

Some neighbors said they will be saving their pennies to get trees removed after seeing this.

