E. coli found in beef sparks recall of more than 60 tons of meat

A facility in New Jersey is recalling more than 120,000 pounds of its ground beef after discovering E. coli in its products.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of all ground beef from Lakeside Refrigerated Services on Monday. All ground beef products from Feb. 1 through April are subject to the recall, which could mean some of the meat is already in consumers' fridges and freezers.



Symptoms of E. coli contamination include "diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting," according to the FSIS . "Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended."

FOOD PRICE INFLATION CONTINUES TO WORSEN. HERE'S WHAT SHOULD BE DONE ABOUT IT



The USDA hasn't received any reports of illnesses due to the outbreak as of their announcement.

Affected products have establishment number “EST. 46841” inside their USDA marks of inspection. Buyers are encouraged to throw away these products, which were shipped nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The complete list of products is listed here .