This is an update from a story I wrote back on April 5th - "A True Bismarck Hero - Saves The Day For A Pre-School Class Room" - I'll be quick, Jaime Cruz is a preschool teacher at Early Childhood Center. Every year her class has a tradition - "Spring Chicken Hatch", they were all prepared to embark on another one when their incubator ( of 30 years ) ceased to work. This is where the hero stepped in, Thomas Teske bought a brand new machine out of his own money and handed it to Jaime. The project was ON again. She told me on the phone back then that it's a "21-day life experience..."

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO