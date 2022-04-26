City of Madison fields thousands of suggestions, complaints, inputs on upcoming Metro Transit redesign

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison has fielded thousands of complaints, suggestions, and input over the past few months on draft plans for a metro transit redesign set to go operational in 2023, according to city data.

The redesign would transition the city’s metro bus system from a low-frequency, high-transfer route map to an overhauled system with fewer routes but more service. The overhaul is happening alongside another major transit change, as the city moves forward in bringing bus rapid transit (BRT) to the city in 2024. Faster, larger and more efficient buses and stations will replace the existing metro buses along some of the city’s most-traveled corridors, months after the entire route system undergoes its metro redesign in 2023 in a way that complements BRT.

The upcoming transition has prompted a wave of response from the community connected to the draft redesign maps, including more than 3,000 survey responses, between 30 and 60 attendees each at more than 50 community input meetings, and roughly another couple hundred direct emails.

While the draft routes have been designed to benefit a larger cross-section of the population, those who will be affected by disappearing bus stops from some residential neighborhoods have voiced concerns. News 3 Now reported last month how some elderly, disabled and low income populations on Madison’s north and south sides were concerned about losing easy bus access. In a community meeting last week, UW campus staff and students had concerns of their own.

“I don’t know a faculty or staff person who does not own a buss pass; I ride the bus every day,” said Patrick Jackson, a senior assistant dean of student services on campus. “The more limited routes really limit where students can actually live. I think that with those more limited locations, it’s going to put students at a disadvantage and landlords almost at an advantage where they can charge even higher prices for rent.”

While routes directly cutting through campus aren’t greatly affected by the new plans, services to outlying neighborhoods like the west side will have fewer routes. Jackson said many faculty selected their housing based on bus routes, due to limited and expensive parking on campus, and with less service some will now be a mile or more from a bus stop.

“What they’re doing is taking all of those bus routes out of the community,” he said.

City transportation planner Mike Cechvala noted that the bus routes servicing campus — routes 80, 81, 82 and 84 — are funded by UW, so any expanded services or desired changes would need to come with increased campus funding. The city is transforming its metro transit on a limited budget based off 2019 operational levels, so its had to strike a compromise between service located almost everywhere–and service that best services the majority, albeit with longer walks.

Still, Cechvala says, they’re working to amend draft plans in collaboration with student and UW leadership.

“We are working through different possible changes to the draft plan, but we don’t have a cohesive set of options yet,” he noted in an email. “Generally we would like to accomplish the goal of providing some rush hour service from Madison neighborhoods to campus and providing enough capacity to meet peoples’ needs.”

Currently, the city’s metro map is a sprawling web of numerous transfer points, circuitous or one-way routes, and slow or infrequent trips during peak travel hours. The result is a system that’s inconveniently timed and placed for the majority of bus transit users. The ridership-focused model that the city’s transportation board wants planners to prioritize emphasizes fewer routes with more buses and no transfers.

A survey collecting community feedback on the draft plans is still live on the city website , but will close at the end of April, Cechvala said. He hopes the city will be able to finalize amendments to the draft plans in early May.

While a Wisconsin Policy Forum report showed bus ridership dropped in Madison more steeply during the pandemic than in other major cities in Wisconsin, mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway says ridership has rebounded to about 70% of what it was pre-pandemic.

