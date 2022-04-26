ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, NJ

Watchung Hills over Bridgewater-Raritan - Softball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 3 days ago
Tia Shikar and Emma Aridi both hit home runs to help Watchung Hills take a 4-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. The win kept Watchung Hills unbeaten at...

