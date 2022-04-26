ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB man sentenced to 82 years in prison for child sex abuse

 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was sentenced to 82 years in prison in Virginia Beach for sexual abuse against children, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney. Steven Anthony Ray, 32, was sentenced for...

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
13News Now

Day One of trial: Malik Kearney faces more charges than he was initially arrested on

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Malik Kearney walked into Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday morning for his trial, this time, wearing a suit and no handcuffs. The 26-year-old is accused of hitting a Virginia Beach Police Officer with his car during the night of the Oceanfront shootings in March 2021. This is the same night another police officer shot and killed Donovon Lynch, and a stray bullet from a separate shooting killed DeShayla Harris.
13News Now

Teen charged in death of 12-year-old Hampton girl

HAMPTON, Va. — A teenage boy has been charged with the death of a 12-year-old girl in Hampton. Over the weekend, Hampton police found the girl dead from a gunshot wound inside a home on North Roger Peed Drive. On Wednesday the Hampton Police Division upgraded the death investigation...
13News Now

Hampton police find two teens with gun at Bethel High School

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Police said two students had a gun at Bethel High School Wednesday morning. The Hampton Police Division was notified of a possible weapon on school property around 8:30 a.m. After going to investigate, police found that two teenage boys there had a gun. One of...
13News Now

New lawyer joins Cory Bigsby case: court documents

HAMPTON, Va. — Court documents revealed that a new lawyer has joined the Cory Bigsby case. Bigsby is the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Codi was reported missing on January 31. On April 14, Bigsby's then-attorney Jeffrey Ambrose requested to be removed from the case due to...
