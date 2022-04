The addition of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith shocked the system of Dallas Cowboy fans across the nation. While some had strong opinions one way or the other about the selection, some were left asking who this player is, similar to the reaction of former All-Pro center Travis Frederick back in 2013. The Cowboys’ brass can only hope Smith’s career has some measure of resemblance to what Frederick carved out.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO