Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens did it again, trading a key player and picking up an extra first-round selection in the NFL draft for the second straight year. This time it was Marquise Brown, a 1,000-yard receiver last season, who was dealt away by the Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta said that was at Brown's request.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder was the second quarterback picked in the draft, taken in the third round at No. 74 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. There were no quarterbacks taken in Round 2 of the NFL draft after just...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alec Pierce woke up Friday morning, anticipating a phone call coming from the Indianapolis Colts. His barber had something to say about that, too. After silently sitting through the wild first-round trading flurry Thursday night, watching college teammate Desmond Ridder slide into the second day of draft weekend and hearing the Colts had traded back 11 spots, it finally happened.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The second night of the NFL draft had a heavy Alabama flavor for the Washington Commanders. Washington selected defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round and running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the third on Friday. Mathis is the third Alabama defensive lineman the team has drafted over the past six years.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It took 42 selections Friday before a second quarterback was taken in the NFL draft. And it was a proven commodity in college, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. A full 54 spots after Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh went 20th to the Steelers on Thursday night, Ridder was taken by Atlanta.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, bidding adieu to two of the cornerstones that helped the franchise rise from mediocrity to AFC juggernaut. They spent the second night of the NFL draft finding some...
HOUSTON (AP) — New Texans coach Lovie Smith recently said the team's cornerback play last season simply wasn't good enough. “That’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve," Smith said. “We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”
