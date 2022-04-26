ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Lawmakers introduce legislation to help independent farmers

By Darian Leddy
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. lawmakers want to pass legislation to level the playing field for independent beef farmers. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley along with Minnesota Senator Tina Smith and others are presenting the bills to the Senate Ag Committee at a hearing Tuesday. “It always ends...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders announced a deal Thursday to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay bonuses to frontline workers, resolving a monthslong impasse. The tentative agreement includes $2.7 billion to replenish the trust fund and pay back a debt to...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota House passes $3 billion school aid bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Wednesday moved ahead with a bill that will send more than $1 billion in new state aid to local schools across the state in the next year, and twice that in following two years. The omnibus supplemental school finance and policy bill...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Smith
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#The Senate Ag Committee#Packers#The United State#Department Of Agriculture
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

As COVID Cases Tick Up, Minneapolis Health Officials Recommend Masking Indoors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, health leaders in Minneapolis are recommending that everyone, including those who are vaccinated, wear masks when indoors. The Minneapolis Health Department updated its mask guidance Thursday, saying that they should be worn in stores, theaters, schools, restaurants, and offices. They also encouraged people to wear well-fitting N95 masks and get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots if they haven’t already. Since mid-March, the seven-day new case rate in the city has increased by 340%, city health officials say, jumping from 51 infections per 100,000 people to 227 per 100,000....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KEYC

Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale

His campaign focuses on energy independence, controlling inflation, and defining rural ways of life. Lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance, ‘hero pay’. Minnesota legislative leaders announced a deal Thursday to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay bonuses to frontline workers, resolving a monthslong impasse.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

City of Mankato joins ‘No Mow May’ movement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has come up with a plan to promote healthy habitats for early-season pollinators by allowing grass to grow. It’s dubbed “No Mow May,” and during the month-long pilot program, the City will temporarily suspend part of its ordinance that requires homeowners to keep grass less than 12 inches tall. Renters must have landlord permission to participate.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Friday to pay $2.7 billion to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations. For businesses, this means they can now avoid having to pay to refill the fund. The House and Senate also agreed...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy