LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer delivered his 12th and final annual budget address to Metro Council members Thursday afternoon. Fischer described the budget to reporters during a Thursday morning briefing as “a healthy budget, biggest budget that we’ve ever had, with strong capital projects coming to improve the city.” The $1.3 billion in proposed expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year is an increase over the previous $1.1 billion budget.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO